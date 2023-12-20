Environment - Launched too early: Fine announced for LNG company

The operating company Deutsche Regas is facing a fine for construction work for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Mukran on the island of Rügen that has not yet been formally approved. Stands for pipelines and a pipe section were installed in the port without the corresponding approval having been formally granted, the Schwerin Ministry of the Environment announced on Wednesday. This constituted an administrative offense "which as such will be punishable by a fine ".

The approval for premature measures has now been formally granted. Deutsche Umwelthilfe has reportedly filed a complaint against Deutsche Regas. The "Süddeutsche Zeitung" had previously reported on this.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Regas said that no fine had yet been imposed. The "material requirements for approval" had already been met at the time of the work. Prefabricated foundations and steel stilts for the connecting pipeline for the floating terminals had been installed. This was reversible work. The port itself is also carrying out work in Mukran, for example for deepening. According to the Deutsche Regas spokesperson, land-based construction work in the port is largely covered by the port's existing permits.

