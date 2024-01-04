Launch date on Apple TV+ is fixed

With the drama "Killers of the Flower Moon", director Martin Scorsese (81) and his all-purpose weapons Leonardo DiCaprio (49) and Robert De Niro (80) have delivered a hot contender for the upcoming award ceremonies. Now the date has finally been announced when the film, which is over 200 minutes long and produced by Apple, will be available on the company's own streaming service Apple TV+. The film will be available to all subscribers from January 12, just under a week from now. It was released in cinemas on October 19 last year.

The nominations for the Oscars, which take place on March 10 this year, will not be announced until January 23. However, it is very likely that"Killers of the Flower Moon" will have some chance of winning a gold medal. This is at least supported by the Golden Globes this Sunday (January 7), which are considered a reliable indicator for the Oscars.

The late western is represented there with seven nominations, including for director Martin Scorsese, leading actor Leonardo DiCaprio, supporting actor Robert De Niro and leading actress Lily Gladstone (37). Only "Barbie" (nine) and "Oppenheimer" (eight) received more nominations.

This is what "Killers of the Flower Moon" is about

Unexpected oil deposits at the beginning of the 20th century make the Osage Nation one of the wealthiest people in the world almost overnight. However, the new prosperity attracts white invaders who manipulate, blackmail and ultimately murder the indigenous people in order to get their hands on the money. After a shocking series of murders, the newly formed FBI takes up the investigation. In the midst of all this chaotic violence, the white Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) falls in love with the Native American Mollie Kyle (Gladstone)

