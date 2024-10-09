Latvia's border patrol alleges Belarus is fostering unlawful immigration.

The Latvian Border Patrol alleges that the authoritarian-led neighboring nation of Belarus is aiding migrants trying to breach the border. According to Guntis Pujats, the agency's head, on television, "Without the Belarusian authorities' knowledge or interest, it'd be next to impossible for such a large number of people to sneak up to the Belarusian border undetected, hang out there, and then illegally traverse our border." This claim comes after a joint operation with police and border guards in Latvia, during which 46 individuals were apprehended for crossing the border illegally after a one-hour chase on Tuesday.

Pujats further suggested, "It's more than just a corridor; it's obvious that most of this illegal immigration is orchestrated by the Belarusian services." He also accused the security forces of the neighboring country of working in cahoots with traffickers and organized crime.

The detained migrants were identified as Somali nationals, with only three unharmed individuals being allowed to remain in Latvia, as per the agency's reports. The remaining Somalis were returned to Belarus. What's interesting is that these migrants were transported in a van mimicking a police vehicle, featuring strobe lights and specific paintwork. The source of this police-like equipment for the smugglers was initially unclear.

Latvia shares a 172-kilometer border with Belarus, a close ally of Russia, in the east. Pujats mentioned that over 4,600 migrants have been prevented from crossing the border illegally in 2022, compared to 13,800 in the previous year.

Pujats pointed out that the large-scale migration attempt at the border likely wouldn't have occurred without the Belarusian authorities' involvement. The use of a mimicked police van with strobe lights and specific paintwork by the traffickers underscores the significant resources being employed in this illegal immigration operation.

