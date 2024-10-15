Latest insights on FEMA's initiatives in North Carolina following apprehensions following warnings of potential dangers

Amid allegations of militia involvement, the authority informed CNN that they faced multiple threats and considered the threat from the individual subsequently detained as the primary concern when reducing their outreach activities.

"I wanted to ensure the safety of our team members on the ground as we cooperated closely with local law enforcement to fully comprehend the situation," said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

On Monday, FEMA stated that the threat was less widespread than initially reported and had been mitigated by law enforcement.

Past incidents of threats in the field have been scarce, according to a former FEMA administrator, Craig Fugate, who served from 2009 to 2017. Fugate declared, "This is extraordinary. I remember individual instances, but never an area or group threatening FEMA."

FEMA has distributed over $96 million in aid to 75,000 households in North Carolina as part of the $507 million allocated for residents and communities affected by Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Here's what we've learned about disaster recovery efforts following the most recent major hurricanes:

Arrest near relief site

A man found with a handgun and rifle was charged with a misdemeanor, "Going Armed to the Terror of the Public," according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Despite efforts to contact William Jacob Parsons, 44, who is out on bail, CNN could not reach him. The incident took place outside a storm relief site at a grocery store, where Parsons was detained, according to the sheriff's office.

The initial report suggested a militia truck was involved in making threats, but the sheriff's office determined that Parsons acted alone.

FEMA: Other threats present

Although Parsons' alleged threat was the main concern, FEMA had been dealing with threats and harassment against its employees for several days, according to a FEMA spokesperson. In response, FEMA temporarily shifted its field teams to disaster recovery centers and collaborated with law enforcement to assess the threats.

On Monday, FEMA announced that it had resumed its outreach efforts in communities after a day's pause.

Addressing misinformation

Following hurricanes and wildfires in Maui, FEMA has confronted various rumors regarding its relief efforts, including claims of an initial $750 payment to victims. However, according to a senior administration official, "the dimensions of this misinformation are unparalleled."

Senior US officials have urged federal public affairs teams to intensify social media posts from government accounts, showcasing federally-led debris clearing and aid distribution efforts. FEMA has also launched a webpage to counter rumors and confirm facts related to the Hurricane Helene response and recovery.

Cooper stated that the "dangerous narrative" was politically motivated. In a statement on ABC on October 6, Criswell criticized the prioritization of politics over aid, stating, "It's truly unfortunate that politics are hindering our efforts to help individuals, and that's what we're here to do."

A false rumor propagated by former President Donald Trump and X founder Elon Musk suggested that federal aid was being diverted. Another claim alleged that the Biden administration, along with Governor Cooper, a Democrat, was withholding or diverting relief funds due to the predominantly Republican nature of the affected areas.

Trump has also baselessly claimed that diverted funds were being used to assist undocumented migrants.

Criswell stated, "We have received full cooperation from the state. The local authorities are helping to debunk this dangerous narrative that is causing fear and apprehension among individuals seeking assistance."

Cooper's actions in North Carolina

Cooper declared Monday that the state's Public Safety Department would assist FEMA in coordinating with law enforcement to ensure the safety of FEMA field teams.

Cooper did not provide specifics regarding which departments within the Public Safety Department would be involved.

Cooper concluded, "The widespread misinformation online contributes to threats against response workers on the ground, and their safety must be our top priority."

National Guard troops are already present in western North Carolina, comprising part of a more extensive task force of over 1,500 soldiers and airmen.

FEMA's aid contribution for Helene exceeds $850 million, according to FEMA

In states affected by Hurricane Helene, FEMA has approved $507 million in relief funds for residents and communities and $351 million for debris removal.

"Disaster survivors in certain areas of Georgia,Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia can commence their recovery by applying for federal assistance through FEMA," the agency announced.

FEMA provided the following disaster assistance figures for the affected states:

Florida: $177.6 million for 56,900 households

Georgia: $103 million for 106,300 households

South Carolina: $119 million for 133,900 households

Tennessee: $10.7 million for 2,200 households

Virginia: $4.2 million for 1,330 households

Disaster survivors can apply for FEMA assistance through three primary means: by phone, online, or in person at a recovery center.

In light of the situation, FEMA decided to prioritize the safety of their team members, considering the threat to us as a primary concern.

