French authorities have seized multiple villas and other assets valued at over 70 million euros as part of their money laundering investigations in southern France. These properties are believed to belong to two Russian oligarchs, Ruslan Gorjuchin and Michail Opengejm, who allegedly hold Cypriot passports. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, France has frozen suspicious Russian assets worth billions of euros, including luxury yachts, chalets, and other properties.

22:17 Berlin: Kyiv Can Count on Credit Promises Regardless of Hungarian Threats

The German government has stated that they will make decisions on the 50-billion-dollar credit for Ukraine's international partners before the end of the year. A representative from the German Foreign Office said, "Ukraine needs this money." Government spokesperson Wolfgang Büchner added that commitments made to Ukraine will be upheld, despite boycott threats from Hungary.

21:41 Zelensky: Ukraine Has Acquired and Delivered One Million Drones to the Front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine has already acquired and delivered one million drones to the frontlines. "And that's just from the government. There are also deliveries from volunteers," he said during his evening address.

21:10 France Has Provided Over Two Billion Euros in Military Aid to Ukraine This Year

France's military aid to Ukraine is expected to exceed two billion euros this year, as per Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu. France had initially pledged up to three billion euros in military aid to the country under attack by Russia in 2024. France signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine on February 16. Military aid to Kyiv was 1.7 billion euros in 2022 and 2.1 billion euros in 2023. Lecornu stated that around 300 million euros of this year's aid comes from the interest on frozen Russian assets. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, France ranks tenth among countries aiding Ukraine.

20:40 Drone Strike Kills Three in Southern Ukraine

At least three people were killed in Russian attacks in southern Ukraine, according to official reports. In the Kherson region, two elderly women were killed when a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced on Telegram.

20:12 Zelensky: Victory Plan and Partners' Reactions to be Revealed This Week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he will showcase his "victory plan" to the public this week. "This week, we will present our strategy to force Russia to bring the war to a just end to all European partners," he said during his evening address. Not only will the plan be revealed, but also partners' reactions. Last week, Zelensky traveled through Europe to present his plan to heads of state and government.

19:41 Military Court Sents Crimean Resident to 21 Years in Prison for 'Treason'

A resident of the Russian-annexed Ukrainian territory of Crimea was sentenced to 21 years in a Russian military court for "treason." The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) accused the man from the port city of Sevastopol of providing intelligence about Russian military locations to Ukraine and planning an arson attack on an administrative building.

19:05 Ukrainian Partisans Claim Discovery of Russian Training Grounds for North Korean Units near Mariupol

Ukrainian partisan movement claims to have uncovered Russian training grounds for North Korean units near Mariupol. The group reportedly found three training grounds in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, all near Mariupol in the east of the country. The area is currently being used for intense artillery exercises.

18:28 Russia Claims Capture of Another Village in Saporischschja

Russia claims to have taken control of the village of Lewadnoje in the Ukrainian region of Saporischschja. However, the Ukrainian military spokesperson stated that the situation is "quite dynamic" and that either side could regain the initiative.

18:00 Poland and Baltic Nations Respond to Guest Article by East German Politicians

Representatives from the Baltic states and Poland have responded to the proposal by three East German politicians for more diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine. They reminded readers that peace proposals and compromises should not come at the expense of the victim country, Ukraine. At the same time, they emphasized that there would be an immediate peace if Russia stopped violating international law against Ukraine.

17:31 "Hang On, Lads": Zelensky Describes Challenging Situation in KurskRussian troops are putting significant strain on the Ukrainian army across various battlefronts. "Intense battles are currently underway along the entire length of the front line, with the heaviest clashes occurring in the directions of Pokrovsk and Kurachove," President Volodymyr Zelensky stated after a meeting of the General Staff in Kyiv. Plus, Russian soldiers have been attempting to overtake Ukrainian positions in the Russian region of Kursk for nearly five days now. "The lads are holding their ground and staging counterattacks."

17:04 Following Zelenskyj's Plea: Vatican's Representative Arrives in MoscowCardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' representative to Ukraine, has touched down in Moscow, as reported by the Russian state news agency RIA, citing a Vatican insider. A meeting between Zuppi and Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and a close ally to the Russian government, is a possibility. Zuppi paid a visit to Moscow in June 2023. Just a few short days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Francis in Rome, seeking assistance in securing the release of Ukrainians who are being held captive by Russia.

16:32 "Apologize to Russia": French Expert Sabotaged to Labor Camp in MoscowA French political expert who was detained in Moscow in early June has been sentenced to three years in a labor camp for allegedly gathering Russian military intel. The court decided against the Russian prosecutor's request of three years and three months. The defense requested a lenient sentence and suggested a fine. The verdict is not final yet. The accused individual, Laurent Vinatier, claimed that he had had a longstanding relationship with Russia and had developed feelings for the country over the past 20 years. "I apologize to Russia for not adhering to the laws of the Russian Federation," he reportedly said, referring to his failure to register as a foreign agent.

16:07 One Death, Several Injuries: Russian Attack on Odessa Causes Major DamageA Russian missile strike on the Black Sea port of Odessa has left two freighters and a grain silo damaged, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Kuleba on Telegram. Regional Governor Oleksiy Kypers reported that one individual was killed and at least eight others were injured, two of them severely.

15:35 Ukraine Battles for Cities and Villages - Time is of the EssenceUkraine and Russia are intensifying their conflicts over cities and villages, and time is crucial, says Colonel Reisner of the Austrian Armed Forces. Retreating before winter could have severe consequences for Ukraine.

15:02 Kremlin Condemns NATO Nuclear ExercisesThe Kremlin has criticized NATO's annual nuclear weapons exercise as further exacerbating tensions around the war in Ukraine. "Given the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, such exercises can only serve to heighten tensions further," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed the Russian news agency Interfax. Peskov did not cite Russia's own military exercises or its nuclear forces being put on high alert in the Ukraine conflict. Nor did he mention that Russia has threatened to use missiles.

14:37 Thiele: "Ukraine's Special Forces Might Be Surrounded"Military expert Ralph Thiele contends that the situation for Ukraine on the battlefront is dire, in part because of the failed Kursk offensive. Ukraine is urgently in need of stabilization, which can only be achieved through a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Putin is "masterminding" Russia's weapon supply for future use.

14:00 China's Military Leadership Meets with Russian Defense MinisterRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has traveled to Beijing to meet with China's military leadership. During his visit, he will "participate in a series of negotiations with the military and military-political leadership of the country," the Russian Defense Ministry stated. The unannounced visit occurs a week before the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, where Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin are scheduled to attend. Moscow and Beijing have reinforced their diplomatic, military, and economic ties during the past two and a half years amidst the Ukraine war. Over those years, both countries have held several joint military exercises.

13:28 Russia Suddenly Stops Nighttime Drone AttacksLast night appears to be the first in over a month without Ukrainian drone attacks. According to Ukrainian media, no reports of drone attacks have emerged as yet - the first time in 48 consecutive nights. The Ukrainian Air Force does not mention drone attacks either, but the Russian army conducted guided bomb attacks last night.

13:15 Federal Government Confirms: Biden to Visit This WeekGovernment spokesman Wolfgang Buechner confirmed that US President Joe Biden is expected to visit Germany later this week. The federal government is working closely with the US government to finalize the details, but the specifics cannot be disclosed yet. The initial plan called for a state visit with full honors at the end of last week, but Biden had to cancel due to a hurricane in the US. Consequently, a summit to help Ukraine at the US airbase in Ramstein was also scrapped.

12:43 Intelligence Service Reports: Russian Transport Plane Catches FireA video released by the Ukrainian military intelligence service shows a transport plane caught in flames on a Russian military airfield. The service alleges that a Tu-134-type aircraft on the Russian military airfield "Orenburg-2" caught fire overnight on Sunday. It is speculated that the fire was the result of arson. Planes of this type are mostly used for transporting the Russian Defense Ministry's leadership. The southern Russian region of Orenburg borders Kazakhstan.

11:58 Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution Discloses Summer Incident: Germany Escapes Near Plane DisasterAs per the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany nearly faced a plane crash in July due to a fire originating from a cargo package. This blaze was likely ignited by Russia. Fortunately, the situation turned in Germany's favor as the package ignited on the ground at DHL logistics center in Leipzig instead of during flight, mentioned Thomas Haldenwang, Head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, during a public hearing of the German intelligence services in Bundestag. If not, a catastrophic crash would have occurred. The fortunate turn of events was the delay in the cargo package's further travel from the Baltic region in Leipzig, which prolonged its time on the ground. The bundle contained an incendiary device that triggered a fire, setting ablaze a cargo container. Officers suspect that the incident holds ties to Russian sabotage.

11:24 BND Chief Kahl: Putin Aims to Establish a New World Order

The Chief of the Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, has identified an immediate threat of military aggression from Russia. "By the end of this decade, Russian forces could potentially launch an attack on NATO," Kahl stated before the Parliamentary Control Panel of the Bundestag. "Russia views the Federal Republic of Germany as an adversary," he added, acknowledging Germany's stance as the second-largest supporter of Ukraine, a country attacked by Russia. "We are directly opposed to Russia," Kahl asserted. In his opinion, Russian President Vladimir Putin's objective transcends Ukraine; instead, he aims to institute a "new world order." Russian intelligence services engage in aggressive activities with unrestrained zeal. "An intensive escalation of the situation seems highly unlikely," warned BND President Kahl. Consequently, German security agencies require the empowerment and authorization from the government to counter these threats.

11:00 German Intelligence Services Report Rising Tide of Russian Espionage

Leading figures from German intelligence services spoke about Russian covert and hidden measures during a public hearing in Bundestag. Martina Rosenberg, President of the Military Shield Service, disclosed attempts by foreign intelligence agencies to spy on Bundeswehr. The goals ranged from clarifying German arms deliveries to Ukraine, military training plans, and weapons projects, to instilling a sense of insecurity through sabotage actions. Thomas Haldenwang, Head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, reported an escalation in Russian spying and sabotage activities in Germany not only in terms of quantity but also quality. He stated, "We observe aggravating activities from Russian intelligence services."

10:29 EU Enhances Sanctions on Iran for Ballistic Missile Supply

Due to the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia, the EU has imposed penalty sanctions on Iran. These consequences target the companies, institutions, and individuals associated with the constructing and dispersing of these weapons, as European diplomats confirmed following a relevant decision by foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

10:22 Research Shows Increase in Russian Oil Exports Via "Ghost Fleet"

According to a report by Kyiv School of Economics, Russia is said to have more aggressively exported oil through its so-called "ghost fleet." In June 2024, the capacity reached 4.1 million barrels per day, up from 2.2 million barrels per day in December 2022. Through the "ghost fleet," Russia now exports 70% of its seaborne oil, the study found. Several Western countries accuse Russia of deploying unseaworthy ships to bypass EU sanctions imposed because of the Ukraine war, thus evading the Western price cap on Russian oil exports to third countries. This also endangers the marine environment.

09:28 Faeser Warns of Surge in Russian Espionage Activities in Germany

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has raised concern regarding increasing threats derived from Russian espionage activities in Germany. "We see that Putin's regime is getting increasingly belligerent," Faeser commented to the "Handelsblatt". "Our security agencies are devoted to safeguarding our country against dangers posed by Russian espionage, sabotage actions, and cyber attacks. Past occurrences have shown they have obstructed potentially dangerous strikes against Germany's military assistance to Ukraine." CDU foreign policy and defense expert Roderich Kiesewetter also cautioned of violent acts: sabotage and targeted assassinations are likely, he told the "Handelsblatt," and advocated for armed forces to be reinforced financially, with personnel, and materially. "Our counter-espionage capabilities are almost non-existent, and coercive techniques, intended to deter, are merely applied half-heartedly," he critiqued.

08:54 Russia Accuses Ukraine of Kidnapping Kursk ResidentsRussia imputes Ukraine with kidnapping. Russian human rights commissioner Tatjana Moskalkova accuses Ukrainian forces of abducting more than a thousand residents from the Russian area of Kursk. No evidence is provided. She also informed the news portal Argumenty I Fakty that over 30,000 individuals from Russian border regions had evacuated to safety due to Ukrainian attacks and were housed in shelters across Russia. Warrants for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner still exist at the International Criminal Court due to accusations of Ukrainian child abductions. As per earlier Ukrainian reports, nearly 20,000 children are believed to have been transported to Russia or Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine by the start of the year. Some were eventually returned.

08:25 Judge: "Two unwelcome developments for Ukraine"As per Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, soldiers from North Korea are strengthening Russia's presence on Ukrainian soil. Reports suggest that approximately 10,000 North Koreans are undergoing artillery training. ntv journalist Stefan Richter discusses this issue and explains why it's a double whammy of bad news for Ukraine.

07:44 Scholz spots gaps in war reportingGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz acknowledges the deficiencies in the media coverage of the Ukraine war. He points out that the hostile sentiment towards Ukraine aid in eastern Germany has been largely overlooked in interviews and major publications. Scholz explains that while he was continually asked about supplying more and faster weapons to Ukraine, the moral justification for such support rarely came under scrutiny. He emphasizes the importance of striking a balance between fulfilling demands and exercising caution.

07:20 Wadephul urges Scholz before Biden visit: release all weapon systemsCDU/CSU Deputy Parliamentary Leader Johann Wadephul accusingly refers to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's reluctance to support Ukraine. Prior to US President Joe Biden's anticipated visit to Germany on Friday, Wadephul suggests that Scholz should take this opportunity to assert Germany's leadership role in managing major crises. Wadephul contends that Scholz's hesitation is the primary hurdle preventing Ukraine from receiving necessary aid. He suggests that Scholz could still approve the deployment of Taurus missiles and unrestricted use of all provided weapon systems, which might also sway Biden's viewpoint.

06:41 Report: Orbán to provide Trump with a political favorThe Hungarian government reportedly intends to extend a political favor to Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump. According to Politico, citing EU diplomats, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán plans to facilitate Trump's efforts to halt financial aid to Ukraine. This would allow Trump to vow to his supporters that, should he be re-elected, no funding would be allocated to Ukraine. The report emphasizes that this concerns the US share of a 50 billion USD loan offered to Kyiv by the EU, USA, and G7 leaders. The report suggests that Hungary could agree to amendments enabling the US to assume a pivotal role in the loan only after the US election. The present US administration is pushing for permanently frozen Russian assets within the EU to fund loan funds. However, for this to happen, all EU countries must extend sanctions against Russia for 36 months, an agreement that Hungary has thus far declined.

03:42 NATO initiates drill involving nuclear weaponsNATO begins its yearly exercise to protect alliance territory with nuclear weapons. Approximately 2,000 military personnel from eight air force bases are participating in the "Steadfast Noon" exercise, which is set to last for two weeks. Base locations in Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Denmark, and the North Sea will be involved, as well as airspace above these regions. Over 60 aircraft will engage in aerial training, including jets capable of transporting US nuclear weapons stationed in Europe, long-range bombers, and surveillance and refueling aircraft. It's crucial to note that no live ammunition will be utilized during the exercise. Further details can be found here.

01:58 37,000 evacuated from Sumy regionOver the past few weeks, 37,000 residents have been relocated from the Sumy region in northern Ukraine, including 6,400 children. The military administration has plans to evacuate more individuals in the coming days. The oblast, which borders Russian Kursk, is consistently bombarded by Russia with hundreds of attacks daily. The use of guided bombs has significantly increased in recent times.

01:00 Merz: Ramstein Meeting Should Have Continued Despite Biden's AbsenceUnion's chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz expressed his disapproval of the Ramstein meeting's postponement in support of Ukraine following the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany. "I would have tried to keep this gathering alive," Merz commented in the ARD show with Caren Miosga. Merz questioned the decision to make Europe appear smaller than it is, suggesting that Europe must strive for independence, particularly considering the possibility of Donald Trump's re-election. Merz felt that a stronger power is expected from us.

23:08 Merz Conditionally Supports Taurus DeliveryCDU leader Friedrich Merz would only endorse the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine under certain circumstances. He advocates for informing Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease bombing civilian targets. Should Russia fail to comply, Merz suggests gradually lifting the constraints on the use of the weapons and ultimately delivering Taurus missiles. Merz's stance on this issue has drawn criticism from Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has rejected the deployment of Taurus due to its range exceeding Moscow. The CDU parliamentary group has twice proposed delivering Taurus to Ukraine. More information can be found here.

22:21 Borrell: Drones and AI Plays Crucial Part in Ukraine ConflictThe conflict in Ukraine has highlighted the significant impact of uncrewed systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced technologies in future conflicts, as per Josep Borrell. The EU should strive to develop its own technological prowess to avoid relying on foreign countries, stated the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy in his blog post. The conflict in Ukraine has served as a glimpse into the future of warfare: "Land robots will handle reconnaissance and even direct assault. Russia has already deployed autonomous vehicles capable of firing anti-tank missiles, grenades, and drones. Ukraine utilizes robots for wounded evacuation and debris clearance. Airborne drones have augmented tanks, and maritime drones have compromised Russia's naval advantage at sea, reopening the Black Sea," Borrell wrote.

22:05 Fatal Drone Strike in Kherson RegionA civilian casualty occurred due to a Russian drone attack in the Kherson region, as reported by the local military administration on Telegram. The 34-year-old victim was riding a moped on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road, according to the reports. Two other individuals sustained injuries from a previous Russian drone attack in the region.

21:44 Report: Moscow Utilizes Unauthorized Starlink Terminals for War EffortsRussian troops continue to leverage unauthorized Starlink satellite communication terminals in their operations, despite US initiatives to impede technology delivery, alleges "The Washington Post." The illicit Starlink terminals enhance Russian command coordination, increase drone deployments, and support precision artillery strikes against Ukrainian forces, the report suggests.

21:05 Erdogan Presents Putin a Vase for His Birthday - Kremlin Pleased

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented Russian leader Vladimir Putin with a vase as a birthday gift, according to Russia's state-run news agency TASS, quoting Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov. Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7th. Erdogan delivered his gift prior to their phone conversation, which took place on the same day, Ushakov revealed. "It's a lovely vase," Ushakov commended.

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans Assist Russians in Ukraine Conflict

According to Zelensky, North Korea is not only supplying Russia with weapons but also deploying personnel to its armed forces. "We are witnessing a growing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's no longer just about weapon transfer. It's about sending North Korean individuals to join the occupation troops," the Ukrainian President said in his evening address, calling for stronger support from his country's partners. The frontline requires reinforcements, Ukraine needs to enhance its long-range capabilities, and Ukrainian forces require critical supply enhancements, "It's about increasing pressure on the aggressor to prevent a larger war," Zelensky stated.

