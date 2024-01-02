Last year was one of the safest in the history of aviation

Last year was one of the safest in the history of aviation: there were only three accidents involving civil aircraft worldwide, in which a total of 80 people lost their lives, as the German Aviation Association (BDL) announced on Tuesday, citing an analysis by the Aviation Safety Network.

There were no fatalities on board cargo flights. Military aircraft and smaller aircraft with fewer than 14 passengers on board do not appear in the statistics.

The most serious accident occurred on January 15, 2023, when a Yeti Airlines plane crashed on a domestic flight in Nepal. All 72 passengers lost their lives. The final report on the cause of the crash is still pending, the BDL explained.

According to the report, the number of civil aviation accidents reached a low in 2017. It rose again slightly in the following years. On a long-term average, however, the number of accidents continues to fall, the BDL emphasized - despite rising passenger numbers. According to a forecast by the UN aviation organization ICAO, airlines worldwide will be carrying around 4.6 million people in 2023. The statistical probability of dying in a plane crash was therefore one in 57.75 million last year, according to the BDL.

Source: www.ntv.de