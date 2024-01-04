Reemtsma kidnappers - "Last word" for Thomas Drach: Possible verdict

The verdict could be reached on Thursday in the trial against Thomas Drach for spectacular robberies of cash-in-transit vehicles. On the 100th day of the trial at Cologne District Court, the defendant will first have the opportunity for the "last word" (9.15 am). The chamber will then announce whether it will pass sentence on the same day or schedule a separate date.

The trial against Germany's most famous felon has been running for almost two years. According to the indictment, the German is alleged to have committed four spectacular robberies of cash transporters in Cologne, Frankfurt am Main and Limburg in Hesse in 2018 and 2019. The 63-year-old is also charged with attempted murder: In two of the crimes, he is alleged to have shot at cash carriers, and the two men suffered serious injuries. Drach denies all charges.

The public prosecutor's office has demanded a prison sentence of 15 years for Drach, followed by preventive detention. This would mean that he would be transferred to a secure detention facility after serving his sentence and would remain behind bars. The defense lawyers had pleaded for acquittal.

In 1996, Drach had kidnapped Jan Philipp Reemtsma, heir to the Hamburg tobacco dynasty Reemtsma, and released him for ransom. He was sentenced to fourteen and a half years in prison for the crime.

