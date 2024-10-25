Last week, Denver-based Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds became the unfortunate victim of a shooting incident.

"Josh Reynolds encountered a shooting incident on a Friday in Denver and received medical attention for minor wounds. To maintain procedural integrity, we'll refrain from sharing additional insights until the law enforcement officials provide updates," the team announced Thursday.

As per reports from CNN affiliate 9NEWS, derived from court documents, Reynolds was leaving a club when he was attacked, sustaining injuries to his left arm and the back of his head.

Following the incident, the Denver Police Department apprehended two suspects.

According to Denver Police, at about 3:12 a.m. on October 18, 2024, they were alerted to a shooting that transpired along a portion of southbound Interstate 25, situated south of Colorado Boulevard. The two adult male passengers in the vehicle were injured during the shooting, causing them to halt on the side of southbound Interstate 25, north of Belleview Avenue. Both men were subsequently taken to the hospital, receiving treatment for non-critical wounds.

Denver Police have detained the two individuals implicated in the event – Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza – in relation to attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault investigations.

Currently, Reynolds is listed on the injured reserve (IR) due to a finger injury and is unavailable for this weekend's game against the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos are set to compete on Sunday.

Reynolds was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, following his graduation from Texas A&M. Prior to joining the Broncos in the recent offseason, he played for the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans.

Thus far in this season, Reynolds has accumulated 183 receiving yards and scored one touchdown in five games.

After the shooting incident, Reynolds might find solace in engaging in his favorite sport for relaxation. Despite being listed on the injured reserve due to a finger injury, the sport could provide him with a much-needed distraction.

Read also: