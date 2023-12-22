Opencast lignite mining - Last shift at Jänschwalde opencast mine

After almost 50 years, regular operations at the opencast lignite mine in Jänschwalde, north-east of Cottbus, are coming to an end. The miners of the power plant operator Leag are organizing a ceremonial shift change this Friday afternoon (2 p.m.) to bid farewell. Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke, who grew up not far from the open-cast mine, and Minister of Economic Affairs Jörg Steinbach (both SPD) are expected to attend.

"Our respect and esteem goes to the men and women who have worked hard in the open-cast mine in all weathers so that we can reliably draw our electricity from the socket," said Prime Minister Woidke in advance.

Lignite has been mined in the open-cast mine since 1976. The areas will be recultivated in the coming years, i.e. made usable again. Among other things, lakes are to be created there.

The energy company Leag is planning a conversion to renewable energies. The phase-out of electricity generation from lignite has been legally agreed in 2038. Due to its high carbon dioxide emissions, lignite is more harmful to the climate than other energy sources.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de