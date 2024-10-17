Last month, a significant factor boosting America's economic might experienced an enhancement.

U.S. retail spending increased by 0.4% in September compared to August, as reported by recent government statistics. This figure surpasses August's minor 0.1% rise and aligns with economists' predictions, as per a survey conducted by FactSet.

Spending by consumers accounts for approximately 70% of the U.S. economy, with retail sales contributing significantly to this figure.

The statistics have been adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations, but they do not account for inflation.

The boost in retail spending can positively impact various business sectors within the economy.Furthermore, a growing retail economy often indicates overall economic stability and prosperity.

