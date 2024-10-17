Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewsbusiness

Last month, a significant factor boosting America's economic might experienced an enhancement.

U.S. consumers persistently fuel the nation's economic growth.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
Approximately 70% of the American economy's overall activity is driven by consumer expenditures.
Approximately 70% of the American economy's overall activity is driven by consumer expenditures.

Last month, a significant factor boosting America's economic might experienced an enhancement.

U.S. retail spending increased by 0.4% in September compared to August, as reported by recent government statistics. This figure surpasses August's minor 0.1% rise and aligns with economists' predictions, as per a survey conducted by FactSet.

Spending by consumers accounts for approximately 70% of the U.S. economy, with retail sales contributing significantly to this figure.

The statistics have been adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations, but they do not account for inflation.

This story is currently under development and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The boost in retail spending can positively impact various business sectors within the economy.Furthermore, a growing retail economy often indicates overall economic stability and prosperity.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.
Politics

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain. 21:34 Human Rights Watchdog: Russians Execute Over a Hundred Captured Ukrainian Soldiers A series of instances have been reported where the Russian military has executed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public