Advent season - Last-minute recipe: these Christmas cookies are ready in 30 minutes

Christmas is just around the corner. If you want to quickly unpack your apron and do your bit for Christmas baking, this recipe for quick butter cookies in under 30 minutes is perfect. Everyone has the basic ingredients at home, and the preparation is uncomplicated and, above all, quick. Best of all, the cookies taste wonderfully full-bodied and light (despite the time saved).

If you want to give the cookies a little more sparkle, decorate them with icing at the end. The impatient can simply skip this step, as the icing needs an hour to harden completely.

Recipe for quick Christmas cookies in under 30 minutes

Ingredients for 30 to 40 cookies

For the cookies

250 grams wheat flour, type 405 + a little more flour for rolling out

1 egg, size L

90 g sugar

1 pinch of salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 packet of vanilla sugar

200 g soft butter

For the icing

2 tablespoons lemon juice

90 grams powdered sugar

Preparation

Sieve the flour into a shallow bowl. Make a well in the center. Beat the egg into the well, add the sugar, salt, baking powder and vanilla sugar. Add the butter at the end. Knead all the ingredients into a smooth dough. Leave to rest briefly. Preheat oven to 180 degrees fan. Mix the icing from the lemon juice and powdered sugar. Add water drop by drop until you have a spreadable consistency. Roll out the dough thinly on a well-floured work surface. Cut out cookies with cookie cutters. Place on baking trays lined with baking paper. If using several trays, bake in the oven for about 10 minutes. Leave the cookies to cool slightly. Coat with powdered sugar. Leave to dry for about an hour.

Source: www.stern.de