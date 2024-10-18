Last-minute cancellation of execution occurs in Texas.

At the last possible moment, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals put a temporary halt on the disputed execution of an individual. Robert Roberson, aged 57, was given the death sentence in 2002 for allegedly violently shaking his two-year-old daughter to death and has been behind bars ever since. In 2018, U.S. media reported that Roberson was diagnosed with autism, which his legal team claims impacts his ability to express emotions effectively. Roberson insists on his innocence.

The execution, initially set for Thursday night (local time), has been postponed until Monday, enabling Roberson to appeal at a court hearing. However, his fate remains uncertain, with a new execution date potentially being set after the hearing. "He lives to fight another day. A big thank you to those who have supported his cause," Innocence Project tweeted, quoting Roberson's lawyer, Gretchen Sween.

The case has garnered attention in the U.S. due to questions surrounding the evidence. An initial autopsy suggested the child's death was due to abuse-related injuries, but Roberson and his lawyers argue the girl succumbed to complications from pneumonia. No U.S. execution has taken place in relation to Shaken Baby Syndrome.

The legal process played out in courtroom drama. Just prior to Thursday's scheduled execution, a Travis County judge called a halt to the execution, as reported by U.S. media. Later, a Texas appellate court reversed the decision and reinstated the execution. Ultimately, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals intervened and granted a stay.

According to CNN info, Roberson had already reached the Huntsville prison where the execution was scheduled to take place.

The execution's postponement allows Roberson's legal team to present a new argument, potentially involving a challenge with a poison syringe as part of the execution method. Despite the stay, the possibility of a new execution date remains, should Roberson's appeal be unsuccessful.

