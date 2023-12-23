Andrew Ridgeley is pleased - "Last Christmas" at the top of the charts

"Last Christmas" has made it to the top spot in the British Christmas charts. After 39 years, the Wham! classic from 1984 is at the top for the first time in the Christmas week, as the "Official Charts Company" has announced.

Wham! singer considers himself lucky

The song by George Michael (1963-2016) and Andrew Ridgeley (60) lands ahead of "You're Christmas To Me" by Sam Ryder (34) and Mariah Carey's (54) "All I Want For Christas Is You". This week, British listeners streamed the song 13.3 million times, which Ridgeley is overjoyed about. "George and I perceived music primarily in terms of the official charts. We always contextualized our success through our chart success," he says in an interview with "Official Charts".

Tragic loss at Christmas

The British singer continues: "George would be beside himself with joy to finally get number one at Christmas after all these years. Mission accomplished!" Michael would have written the hit with the intention of getting the number one spot in the charts. "It was a big disappointment for both of us when the song didn't go first because we had fully expected it to," says Ridgeley.

Decades later, this disappointment can be forgotten. George Michael, however, did not live to see the success; the singer died unexpectedly seven years ago at Christmas.

