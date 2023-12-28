Colorful - Last chance to win unclaimed millions

An unknown lottery winner could soon become a tragic figure. Because the million-dollar winner only has a few days left to collect the money. Lotto Bayern has been looking for the owner of the "BayernMillions" ticket with the number 426492, which was sold at a retailer in the Memmingen area shortly before Christmas 2019, for around four years.

The person has still not contacted us, said Verena Ober from the state lottery center in Munich on Thursday. If the money, the main prize of one million euros, is not claimed by New Year's Eve, the sum is lost. In this case, the million would go to the Free State of Bavaria, which will then use the amount for charitable purposes.

"BayernMillions" is the Bavarian lottery company's year-end lottery. Tickets are issued until the beginning of January, after which the draw takes place. Lottery winnings always expire three years after the end of the year in which the money was won.

In order to find the lucky person in the event of an open million-dollar prize, Lotto headquarters has repeatedly published the number of the winning ticket in the past. Posters have even been put up in lottery stores to point out that there is still a large sum to be won.

There is still time to get the money until December 31. According to Ober, the owner can contact Lotto Bayern in the state capital during normal business hours. But there is still a chance after that at the weekend: forms for winners are available at the retailers. As some lotteries can also be played at petrol stations that are open on Sundays, the million can still be claimed at the last minute.

