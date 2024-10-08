Larry's progression from initial season victory to front-runner position

Larry ten Voorde started his 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland campaign with a bang, snagging his initial win in the fourth event held at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. The Dutch driver, currently holding the title as the reigning champ, outperformed British driver Harry King and compatriot Huub van Eijndhoven in a thrilling 20-lap battle, rising to second place in the overall standings, right behind leader King.

ten Voorde's triumph represented a remarkable comeback for him and his Proton Huber Competition team, who unfortunately failed to finish the preceding day's race due to technical setbacks. The Dutch driver faced an uphill battle from the get-go, with Robert de Haan providing a stern challenge at the first turn. However, ten Voorde's prowess and unwavering spirit helped him secure the win.

ten Voorde's Monaco Triple and Supercup Record

Larry ten Voorde, the ace driver for Team Schumacher CLRT, etched his name in history by notching his third win in Monaco, having achieved this remarkable feat for the first time in 32 years in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. During the second round of the season, which took place on the Formula 1 track in Monte-Carlo, ten Voorde outperformed British driver Harry King from BWT Lechner Racing and South African Keagan Masters from Team Ombra, who finished third.

The 27-year-old Dutch driver seemed as if he was gliding effortlessly across the track, but he acknowledged that it was a tough-fought victory. King, who ended up in second place, expressed his frustration despite starting the race perfectly. Given the challenge of overtaking in Monaco, he opted for a defensive approach to minimize mistakes and stay close to ten Voorde. The title of Rookie of the Race was bestowed upon Dutch driver Kas Haverkort, who raced for Uniserver by Team GP Elite.

ten Voorde's uninterrupted qualifying victories at the Supercup race in Monte-Carlo over the course of four consecutive years established a new record, surpassing Harry King from the United Kingdom and Keagan Masters from South Africa. Dutch driver Kas Haverkort also took fourth place in the second round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

Ten Voorde, a two-time Supercup champion, led the way in the first practice session, bettering his time by more than half a second during the second session. With a time of 1:32.846 minutes, he set a new qualifying record for the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. The front row remained occupied by ten Voorde and King, as in the previous year. King shared his disappointment over the red flag that prematurely ended his final qualifying lap, but he remained optimistic, having won his first Supercup race from second place the previous year.

Master Sets New Personal Best in Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Haverkort Pleased with Debut Position

Master achieved his career-best qualifying result to date in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, finishing third fastest. Haverkort, the fastest newcomer in the Supercup, was also content with his position, despite believing he could have performed better. The drivers prepared themselves for the unknown track via the use of simulators and on-board videos from previous years. Some of the top performers included rookies Robert de Haan and Alexander Tauscher, who qualified ninth and fourteenth, respectively. Haverkort also had the benefit of prior knowledge of the track from his formula racing days.

ten Voorde Claims His Second Victory of the Season

In the fourth event of the season, Larry ten Voorde, representing Proton Huber Competition, secured his second victory after triumphing in a sprint at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben's first corner against Robert de Haan of Team75 Bernhard. ten Voorde then proceeded to dominate the race, securing his 31st Carrera Cup victory with a three-second advantage over the competition. This win boosted ten Voorde to second place in the overall standings, just behind leader Harry King of Allied-Racing.

Technical troubles forced de Haan to retire early in the race, paving the way for Huub van Eijndhoven and Harry King to pursue ten Voorde. Despite van Eijndhoven employing an aggressive strategy with higher tire pressure, King was able to outmaneuver him as van Eijndhoven experienced significant tire degradation. Unfortunately for King, he was too far behind to challenge ten Voorde for the lead.

ten Voorde, who joined Proton Huber Competition in 2024, lauded his team's impressive comeback following their setbacks. Rookie driver and former formula racer Kas Haverkort claimed his first rookie win and ranked among the top five in the overall standings.

After securing his second victory of the season, Larry ten Voorde maintained his lead, demonstrating his resilience and determination as a driver despite the challenge posed by de Haan's retirement and van Eijndhoven's aggressive strategies.

