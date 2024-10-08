Skip to content
Largest U.S. water utility, American Water, falls victim to a cyber assault

The largest regulated water and wastewater service provider in the U.S. disclosed on Monday that it had experienced a cyber attack, leading to a temporary halt in billing for its customers.

The American Water facility is prominently visible in Camden, New Jersey, as captured on June 17, 2024.

American Water, based in New Jersey, serving over 14 million individuals across 14 states and 18 military bases, identified unauthorized actions on their network on Thursday. They promptly implemented safety measures, such as shutting down certain systems, to safeguard their operations.

The company asserts that their facilities and operations remain unaffected by the attack and their staff are tirelessly working to comprehend the attack's specifics and extent.

They've alerted law enforcement about the incident and are collaborating with them. Additionally, they assured their customers that no late fees will be imposed while their systems are not operational.

As per their website, American Water has the responsibility of managing over 500 water and wastewater facilities in approximately 1,700 communities spread across California, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The incident has not affected their ability to conduct regular business operations, as they have alternative systems in place.In light of the incident, they are closely monitoring their business activities to prevent any potential future threats.

