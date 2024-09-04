- Large-sized trucks transiting through St. Pauli

In the wee hours, two colossal transporters made their way through Hamburg. The massive trucks were laden with jumbo tanks specifically designed for Ohly, a renowned Hamburg-based enterprise specializing in yeast extracts. They were en route to Wandsbek, where Ohly was constructing a modern fermentation plant. The two tanks were deemed essential for this project. The transporter was a whopping 32 meters long, 5.6 meters wide, and towered at a height of 5.7 meters.

As per the project manager, the transporter's height surpassed most bridges' clearance height, leaving only one feasible route from Altona to Wandsbek. Thus, this colossal vehicle ventured from the Altona cruise terminal, traversing the Reeperbahn, and crossed over Millerntorplatz before reaching its destination at the Wandsbek company premises. Consequently, various streets, including the bustling party strip, were momentarily blocked.

The colossal transporter, carrying essential tanks for Ohly's modern fermentation plant in Wandsbek, navigated the Reeperbahn in St. Pauli, a vibrant district known for its nightlife. Upon reaching Millerntorplatz, it continued its journey towards the Wandsbek company premises.

Read also: