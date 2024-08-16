Skip to content
Large-scale use of firefighters in university buildings

Thick smoke clouds are visible in the southwest of Berlin. There is a fire in a building of the Free University. The emergency forces quickly give the all-clear.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Around 100 firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a building of the Free University of Berlin (FU) in Dahlem. A fire broke out in the roof of a building under construction, as a fire department spokesperson stated. The cause of this is still unclear. The firefighters managed to quickly bring the blaze under control. No injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.

However, there was a significant smoke development. Thick smoke plumes billowed over the southwestern part of Berlin. According to traffic information, the Takustraße between Arnimallee and Schwendenerstraße was closed due to the incident.

The Free University of Berlin (FU) officially announced its appreciation towards the firefighters for promptly extinguishing the fire. Despite the incident, academic activities at the Free University are expected to resume as planned, assured an FU spokesperson.

