Burnt corpse - Large-scale police operation: search for missing senior citizen
After a dramatic operation in the middle Franconian town of Altdorf, search teams are still looking for a 82-year-old woman. A police spokeswoman in Nuremberg stated that search dogs would be deployed on a wooded plot in the southern part of the community.
Investigators have already gathered evidence suggesting that the body found in a charred garden house on Sunday is that of the missing woman's 88-year-old husband. The autopsy, which is expected to take place on Monday, will provide further clarification.
A special operations team discovered a charred corpse on Sunday evening. The background of the case remains unclear.
Initially, there had been a fire alarm. The garden house was on fire, as was the adjacent forest. When the fire department arrived to extinguish the fire, a man threatened the firefighters with a firearm, according to unconfirmed reports.
Later, search teams found a deceased person and a weapon in the remains of the garden house. The police therefore assume that the man who threatened the fire department with a firearm was the deceased person.
