New Year's Eve - Large-scale police operation: Fireworks at the Brandenburg Gate

After riots and excesses at the turn of the year last year, the Berlin police are facing one of their biggest New Year's Eve operations. According to Police Commissioner Barbara Slowik, 3000 police officers from the capital and other federal states will be on the streets during the night. A further 1000 officers are on duty in 220 patrol cars and in the 37 police stations. There are also 500 federal police officers at the train stations. The fire department and other aid organizations plan to deploy a total of more than 1,500 personnel.

The police have defined several hotspot areas: These include North Neukölln and Kreuzberg from Kottbusser Tor via Hermannplatz almost to the High-Deck housing estate at the end of Sonnenallee. There are also no-fire zones at Alexanderplatz, in the Steinmetzkiez area in Schöneberg and on part of Sonnenallee as well as in adjacent side streets. The ban applies from 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Private fireworks are also banned at the Brandenburg Gate, where the traditional New Year's Eve party takes place. However, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a fireworks display there. An entrance fee of ten euros is new this year. According to the organizers, 65,000 people can attend; online tickets were still available on Saturday. Due to the strict security checks, a spokeswoman advised people to buy their tickets in advance. ZDF will once again broadcast the party live, hosted by Andrea Kiewel and Johannes B. Kerner.

