Large-scale police operation: At least eleven dead and dozens injured after shots fired at Prague University

Major operation in Prague city center: shots are fired at the renowned Charles University shortly before Christmas. Many people are killed and injured. According to the country's interior minister, the shooter is also dead. The background is still unclear.

 and  Anne Legman
An ambulance drives towards the building of the Faculty of Arts at Charles University in Prague. A gunman has killed ten people at the university.aussiedlerbote.de

Editor's note: This article will be updated on an ongoing basis.

At least ten people have been killed and around three dozen injured by gunfire at a university in central Prague, a spokeswoman for the emergency services said on Thursday afternoon, according to news agencies. In addition, the shooter had been "neutralized", the Czech police said, according to the CTK agency. Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on public television CT that, according to his information, the suspected shooter was dead. This brings the total number of dead to at least eleven.

According to initial information, the incident is said to have taken place at the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University on Jan Palach Square. Humanities are taught there.

The police were on the scene with a large contingent, including special forces. Jan Palach Square is located just a few hundred meters from the world-famous Charles Bridge, the symbol of the city on the Vltava River.

Shots fired in Prague: students and staff are said to have barricaded themselves in lecture halls and offices

The police called on people to avoid the area as far as possible. Residents should not leave their homes. Photos showed students leaving the university building with their arms raised. According to a report by the Nova television station, the shooter was last seen on the roof of the faculty building. An explosion was also reportedly heard.

There was initially no further information on the suspected shooter or a possible motive. Students and staff at the university announced on social media that they had barricaded themselves in lecture halls and offices. The people were now to be taken out of the building one by one. The emergency services sent several ambulances, emergency doctors and a large ambulance to the scene.

Interior Minister: No evidence of second shooter

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on public television CT in the late afternoon that there was no longer any danger to the public. According to his information, the suspected shooter is dead. There were no indications of a second shooter. Rakusan nevertheless called on the population to follow the instructions of the police. The minister had rushed to the scene after the crime.

Charles University was founded in 1348, making it one of the oldest universities in Europe. It has a total of around 49,500 students. Around 8,000 of these study at the Faculty of Philosophy, which offers subjects such as German, Slavic studies and history.

Source: www.stern.de

