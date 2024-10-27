Skip to content
Large-scale police intervention prompted by automobile-themed demonstration

Over a thousand motorized vehicles

Law enforcement officers intervene during significant gathering (Historical image).
A massive gathering of motorheads and vehicle customizers led to a significant law enforcement initiative on Saturday night in the North Rhine-Westphalian town of Bad Oeynhausen. Over a thousand automobiles and multiple thousand spectators rallied at the shopping mall parking lot, as stated by authorities. The soiree had advertised a "wrap-up party" via social media platforms.

The event led to traffic obstructions in the city center and A30 junctions. To halt additional attendance, police sealed off access to the parking areas. Various transgressions were documented.

Upon the premises, authorities reported incidents of skid-driving and street racing, in addition to the lighting of fireworks and flares. Several administrative and penal proceedings have launched.

The authorities sought assistance from the Member States' traffic teams due to the complexity of managing the situation.

