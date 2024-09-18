Large-scale ophthalmic procedures and limb removals in Lebanon

Following the simultaneous blasts of numerous handheld radios in Lebanon, approximately 2800 individuals suffered injuries, with at least 12 confirmed fatalities. "The majority of the wounded have severe eye trauma, while others required surgeons to perform amputations," reported a medical practitioner based in Beirut's major healthcare facility. Given the high volume of injured patients, plastic and dental surgeons worked into the night to assist.

Lebanon's Health Minister, Firas Abiad, paid visits to various hospitals and confirmed that patients primarily sustained injuries to their eyes, facial regions, hands, and abdomens. It is plausible that numerous victims had the pagers on their person when the explosions occurred.

Lebanon's health care system is currently grappling with immense pressure and lacks the necessary resources to manage such a large number of injured individuals. The country's prolonged financial crisis and drastic currency devaluation have left hospitals and medical facilities struggling to secure essential medication and equipment.

"Hospitals are swamped"

Ongoing power outages and fuel shortages pose challenges in maintaining proper storage conditions for medication. Additionally, staffing issues, with other facilities having to let go of workers or close down due to financial hardships, have exacerbated the situation. Patients seeking even basic care are grappling with these constraints. "Hospitals are swamped," admitted Sulaiman Harun, Head of the Lebanese Hospital Syndicate. The majority of the injured now require urgent surgeries, but some have had to wait since Tuesday evening. "Our hospitals are lacking in medication due to the precarious situation of our health care system," Harun further added. Iraq provided aid in the form of a medicine-laden plane.

Volunteers established several temporary blood collection stations in southern Beirut, while the Health Ministry appealed for Lebanese citizens to donate their blood. The streets of Beirut saw minimal movement a day after the explosions, with schools and universities remaining closed in remembrance of the victims and in protest. Certain government establishments and institutions had also closed their doors.

In light of the explosions, at least 12 individuals lost their lives, and around 300 people remained in critical condition by Wednesday, according to Health Minister Firas Abiad in Beirut. The list of fatalities included an 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy. "This is a significant event, but our hospitals possess the capability to manage it," Abiad assured. Fortunately, the death toll has not been extraordinarily high. Injured health professionals are also among the casualties.

"Given the strain on Lebanon's health care system, it's crucial for the European Union to consider providing emergency aid and resources to support the country's medical facilities."

"During his press conference, Minister Abiad also expressed his hope that international organizations, including the European Union, would offer assistance to alleviate the burden on Lebanon's overstretched health care facilities."

Read also: