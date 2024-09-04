- Large-scale operation against contraband traffickers in five German regions

Since the break of dawn, authorities have been conducting raids in various federal territories, targeting a suspected human trafficking syndicate. A whopping 19 locations across Thuringia, Baden-Württemberg, Schleswig-Holstein, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Saxony-Anhalt are involved, as per a spokesperson from the Federal Police. The primary focus is on Jena, Thuringia, where previous reports suggest the operation's heart.

Warrants have been served against three Syrian and two Iraqi nationals, the spokesperson disclosed further. In all, 18 suspects, ranging from drivers to those at the higher organizing level, are under investigation. They're suspected of smuggling over 140 individuals along the West Balkan route in 2023 and 2024.

Large-Scale Police Operation with 340 Officers

A whopping 340 law enforcement agents were dispatched. In Jena, federal police special units were also involved as a result of potential threats with one of the suspects. Yet, whether the suspect was in possession of weapons during the raid remains unclear.

Little vans are thought to have served as transportation for the smuggling. Initially, individuals were housed in an apartment in Jena. Allegedly, a "hawala banking" system was employed for payment, where funds are moved through intermediaries.

Investigations were initiated following multiple vans being halted on the West Balkan route. The Federal Police's spokesperson noted that these individual instances led to the broader operation. The Gera state prosecutor's office is leading the investigation.

Thuringia Serves as the Hub for Alleged Ringleaders

Specifically, locations in Jena, Sondershausen, Nordhausen, and Bad Sulza in Thuringia, Lübeck in Schleswig-Holstein, Vaihingen an der Enz in Baden-Württemberg, Krefeld in North Rhine-Westphalia, and Zeitz in Saxony-Anhalt were targeted.

The supposed masterminds were said to be stationed in Jena and Sondershausen. Apartments of drivers were searched in Lübeck, Vaihingen, and Krefeld. In Zeitz, a hawala banker was the primary focus.

