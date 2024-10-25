Large-scale lithium extraction project given green light in the United States

"In the States, a substantial lithium mine exploitation has been given the go-ahead. The Bureau of Land Management in the USA gave the thumbs up to the Rhyolite Ridge endeavor in Nevada's desert on Thursday, as reported by Australian company Ioneer. This mine is anticipated to boost U.S. production of lithium by fourfold, which is vital for creating electric vehicles."

"With this approval, we can commence construction in 2025, generating plenty of decent-paying rural jobs, bringing in millions in tax revenue for Esmeralda County, and increasing domestic output of vital minerals," mentioned Ioneer CEO Bernard Rowe. Rhyolite Ridge is predicted to provide enough lithium for the manufacturing of batteries for 370,000 electric vehicles.

However, the project has been the subject of criticism, with ecological advocates arguing that the extraction of the lightweight metal poses a threat to the distinctive ecosystem of a rare wildflower. Ioneer accepts that around a fifth of the habitat for Tiehm's Buckwheat will be directly impacted. The company has spent $2.5 million (€2.31 million) on researching the plant and believes that the plant's population will not be in danger due to the mine's existence.

The Rhyolite Ridge Project, which received approval for operation, is expected to provide enough lithium for the manufacturing of batteries for 370,000 electric vehicles. Ioneer, the company behind the project, has been actively engaging in efforts to mitigate the impact on Tiehm's Buckwheat, a rare wildflower, spending $2.5 million on its research.

Read also: