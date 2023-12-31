Hamburg - Large-scale fire department operation due to burning sauna in hotel

A burning sauna in a Hamburg hotel triggered a large-scale operation by the fire and rescue services on Sunday. An automatic fire alarm system had sounded the alarm at midday. When the first emergency services arrived, the sauna on the second floor of the hotel was fully engulfed in flames, according to the fire department. The hotel in an eight-storey building had been evacuated. Three people were examined by the emergency services because they had inhaled smoke gas. However, they did not have to go to hospital. 73 firefighters were deployed. In the early afternoon, the last forces were busy with extinguishing the fire.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de