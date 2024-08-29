- Large quantity of heroin weighing 100 kilograms uncovered at checkpoint.

Approximately €4.1 million worth of heroin was confiscated by law enforcement officers at a checkpoint close to the Dutch border. The incident occurred on the A30 near Bad Bentheim, where a vehicle entering from Holland was inspected by members of a cross-border police unit, as reported in a press statement. The 25-year-old driver, who was suspected of drug trafficking, was arrested.

The authorities methodically discovered around 100 kilograms of heroin in the vehicle. The drugs were divided between bags kept in the backseat and the trunk. Alongside the heroin, the suspect was found carrying nearly 100 kilograms of cutting agents. The confiscated substances were subsequently taken into custody.

The cutting agents discovered in the suspect's possession were used to dilute the heroin, serving as an alternate form of the main drug. Despite the large quantity of drugs, the confiscation of these substances highlighted the extent of the suspected trafficker's operation, involving not just heroin but also other illicit substances.

