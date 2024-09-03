- Large quantities of polluted earth discarded into an open-excavation site.

Six individuals linked to the construction materials sector are under investigation for illegally dumping tons of polluted dirt in the Garzweiler open-pit mine. Over 150 law enforcement officials, including those from the North Rhine-Westphalia State Criminal Police Office, the Dortmund Public Prosecutor's Office, and other agencies, conducted raids at various locations in Grevenbroich, Juechen, Krefeld, and elsewhere. This information was shared by the State Criminal Police Office and the Central Office for Prosecuting Environmental Crimes (ZUKE) in NRW, based at the Dortmund Public Prosecutor's Office.

Search warrants were executed at the business premises and residences of a 56-year-old businessman from Grevenbroich, his 24-year-old son who works in the company, and four other suspects. The operations concluded by late afternoon.

Additional suspects may be involved, and this aspect will be a key focus of the investigation, according to the prosecutor. No details on any arrests can be disclosed at this time.

Suspects accused of manipulating delivery records

The suspects are alleged to have altered thousands of delivery documents from waste management companies to avoid the expensive disposal of polluted soil. The 56-year-old businessman and his son are said to have provided customers with forged documents showing proper disposal and charged them exorbitant fees.

As per the current investigation, the two reportedly utilized several subcontractors for transportation, including from major construction sites. The soil was eventually disposed of in the Garzweiler open-pit mine in Juechen. The Garzweiler open-pit mine spans across several cities in NRW, including Juechen.

The investigations date back to 2021

In response to an inquiry from dpa, prosecutor Alexander Kilimann confirmed that the investigation spanned a period from 2021 to the present. The specific pollutants involved are still being analyzed. "Regardless, the soil was contaminated to a degree that it should not have been deposited in the open-pit mine."

ZUKE NRW is investigating the suspects on charges of soil contamination, illegal waste handling, and fraud, as well as forgery of documents and falsification of technical records.

The allegations stem from a criminal complaint filed by the Düsseldorf Regional Government. ZUKE NRW and a special investigative commission of the North Rhine-Westphalia State Criminal Police Office are leading the investigation, with assistance from the Environmental Crime Coordination Unit within the North Rhine-Westphalia State Criminal Police Office (VStUK).

The investigation revealed that the allegedly contaminated soil, by weight, contained high amounts of other substances, potentially contributing to its illegal disposal in the Garzweiler open-pit mine. The actions of manipulating delivery records, including falsifying technical records and creating forged disposal documents, were aimed at keeping the high fat content of the soil secret.

