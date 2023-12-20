Schwerin - Large police force ends resistance to deportation of two Afghans

The police in Schwerin have put an end to resistance to a planned deportation with a large contingent and special forces. According to a police spokeswoman, a family of six had barricaded themselves in the apartment of a church congregation early on Wednesday morning when police officers tried to enforce the deportation of two young men aged 18 and 22. The Refugee Council criticized the action. For the first time in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, a church asylum was broken by the police and a red line was thus crossed, according to a press release issued in Schwerin.

Schwerin police speak of "simple physical violence"

After around four hours of trying to stay in contact with the family and persuade them to open the door, the police spokeswoman said that emergency services finally forced their way into the apartment using "simple physical violence". It was discovered that the 22-year-old had probably injured himself with a piece of broken glass. The mother was said to be in a state of mental distress. Both were taken to hospital in a waiting ambulance.

"During the search of all persons, knives were found hidden on the bodies of the mother, the 22-year-old son and the daughter," the police announced after the operation was completed. Criminal proceedings were initiated against the 47-year-old mother for threats and coercion. No other people or emergency services were injured during the operation. There was no danger to outsiders at any time.

Special police forces had arrived in the morning with a battering ram and chainsaw. However, it was reported that the equipment was not used. A local resident reported that two police patrol cars had driven up to the community center. Shortly afterwards, loud screams could be heard from a woman. According to the police, she had tried to prevent the two young men from being deported. She succeeded, at least temporarily. Because the flight scheduled for this was already gone, the deportation was aborted after the police operation.

Refugee Council sees frightening signal to asylum seekers

According to a spokesperson for the North Church, the people concerned were a family of six from Afghanistan whose two adult sons were to be deported. This had been ordered by the immigration authorities in Kiel. Both were reportedly to be taken to Spain. They had entered the EU there. According to the church spokesperson, the family was staying in an apartment on the edge of a prefabricated housing estate in Schwerin, which is provided for refugees by the local parish.

The police had initially spoken of two Iraqi men who were to be deported, but then corrected this. According to the authorities, in addition to the mother and the 22 and 18-year-old sons, the family also includes the 49-year-old father, a 13-year-old daughter and a ten-year-old son. All of them were Afghan nationals.

The Refugee Council spoke of a frightening signal to refugees. "They can't even feel safe at Christmas. However, this signal is also directed at church communities, which are now unsure whether they can continue to offer refugees refuge and hope," the statement continued. A spokesperson also complained that the administrative assistance mission was apparently based on false information, as the initial reference was to Iraqis.

Church asylum is the term used to describe the temporary accommodation of refugees in church premises who are threatened with danger to life and limb or violations of their human rights if they are deported. There have been more such cases in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern this year than in the recent past. By the end of November, there were 25 people across the state, according to the North Church. The last time a higher figure was reached was in 2018, when 51 people were granted church asylum in the north-east. In 2022, there were ten, in the two years before that 21 and seven.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de