Ryan O'Neal - Large memorial service planned for the end of January

A funeral service for actor Ryan O'Neal (1941-2023), who died at the beginning of December at the age of 82 as a result of heart failure, is expected to take place at the end of January. His son, Patrick O'Neal (56), has now announced this on Instagram.

Memorial service for Ryan O'Neal a tribute

"I'm in the process of planning the memorial service for my father for the end of January, and everyone who should be there will be there, and it's going to be great," O'Neal announced. The plan is "a tribute to the man, his family, his love of boxing and his legendary career as an actor". Patrick O'Neal still has "a lot of work" ahead of him, as his father "took about three million photos and saved 700,000 of them".

Ryan O'Neal, who became internationally famous for roles in films such as "Love Story" and "Paper Moon" in the 1970s, was an amateur boxer before his numerous film and series engagements. Most recently, he appeared in the series "Bones", which first aired between 2005 and 2017.

"I looked up to him and he was always larger than life"

O'Neal's son made his father's death public on Instagram at the beginning of December. Accompanying several pictures of sunsets, he wrote, among other things: "My dad passed away peacefully today with his loving team by his side, supporting and loving him as he would have done for us." He paid tribute to his father as his "hero" as well as a "Hollywood legend". The 56-year-old continued: "I looked up to him and he was always larger than life."

