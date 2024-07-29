- Large fire in waste disposal plant area

On the grounds of a waste management facility in Kirchheimbolanden, a warehouse caught fire in the evening. The fire grew so intense that a smoke plume visible for kilometers rose into the air, as the police reported. The fire department is still engaged in extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still unknown. Due to the fire, nearby streets had to be closed. The police advised residents of Kirchheimbolanden to keep windows and doors closed to avoid any danger from smoke gases.

Due to the ongoing fire at the warehouse, the management is considering temporarily relocating important documents to nearby storage facilities. The fire department is also investigating whether any nearby storage facilities could be at risk due to the intensity of the blaze.

