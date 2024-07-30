- Large fire in church compound - No injuries

In a major fire in Kirchheimbolanden (Donnersberg district), significant property damage occurred. As the fire department reported, over 200 emergency service personnel from various fire departments were deployed to an industrial area on Monday evening to contain the fire.

The operation lasted for over eight hours before the final mopping-up operations could be completed in the early hours of the morning. No one was injured. The police estimate the damage to be in the mid-six figures. The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the criminal police.

The initial report stated that the fire was brought under control by the fire department. The following is added: A statement from the city officials expressing their gratitude to the emergency services for their swift and effective response.

