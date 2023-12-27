Shakira - Large bronze statue shows off her hip swing

Shakira (46) herself is just under 1.60 meters tall, but an image of her four times that size now stands in her Colombian hometown of Barranquilla. A 6.5-metre-high bronze sculpture was unveiled there in her honor on Tuesday. On Instagram, the singer expressed her gratitude for the gesture with exuberant words: "It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially with my mother on her birthday."

Sculpture with a hip swing

The statue, which mimics Shakira's iconic hip sway, was unveiled in the Caribbean port city in the presence of her parents and brother. "A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, a talent like no other, a voice that moves the masses and feet that march for the good of children and humanity," reads the dedication, which is attached to the statue as a plaque. "This is too much for my little heart," the musician commented on Instagram.

"Homage to the women of Colombia"

The bronze and aluminum sculpture was designed and created by sculptor Yino Márquez together with art students. Shakira wrote on her social media channels that the statue shows the artistic talent of the people in her home country. She sees it as a "tribute to the women of Colombia".

The singer was born Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll in Barranquilla in 1977. In 2002, she celebrated international success with her first English-language album. Her song "Hips don't lie" from 2005 is her most commercially successful song to date.

