Languages, music and money: adult education centers with offers

Tens of thousands of people want to further their education and learn something new in their free time. The adult education centers in NRW will once again be offering courses on all kinds of topics in 2024.

The lettering "Volkshochschule" is attached to a building.
Education - Languages, music and money: adult education centers with offers

Learning a rare language, cooking Israeli or playing the harmonica? The adult education centers (VHS) in North Rhine-Westphalia are once again offering a wide range of courses in 2024. For example, the VHS Siegen and Bonn are offering beginners' courses in Quechua, a language of the Andes region. In Cologne, interested parties can learn Albanian.

In the health sector, there will be more courses on the topic of resilience due to a state-funded project, said Simone Kaucher, spokesperson for the VHS NRW state association. This is about strengthening resilience or dealing with difficult life circumstances, for example. Relaxation and exercise courses are still very popular in general.

In 2023, there was already increased interest in the topics of finance, investments and saving energy. This is why the VHS also has many courses on offer for 2024, as Kaucher said. The hype surrounding new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) is also reflected in the range of courses on offer.

According to Kaucher, creative courses such as painting, drawing or handicrafts, as well as instrumental courses, are perennial favorites. The comparatively easy-to-learn blues harp, a certain type of harmonica, is currently in vogue. There are corresponding courses at the VHS in Neuss and Dortmund, for example.

Beginners' courses in Ukrainian are increasingly being offered, led by immigrant native speakers. According to the VHS Hagen course description, the aim is "an introduction to the Ukrainian language for anyone who is in contact with Ukrainians and wants to communicate in the national language". The language courses are often combined with information about the country.

There are around 130 adult education centers in NRW. In 2022, around 660,000 people took part in the 65,000 courses on offer.

VHS in NRW

