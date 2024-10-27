Lange magnificently secures the title of Ironman World Champion

What an accomplishment, what a race by Patrick Lange. The German clinched the Ironman World Championship once again. Even a minor encounter with a jellyfish during the swim didn't hinder his progress. He managed to erase a substantial gap on the running course.

Lange was already sending love to his homeland before crossing the finish line at the Ironman World Championship on the renowned Ali'i Drive. Amidst the crowd's applause, he collected the finish tape, released his joy, and adorned the legendary winner's crown. The 38-year-old from Germany, who felt most at home on this island, was unstoppable, not even the painful jellyfish encounter could deter him.

Following impressive swims over 3.86km and cycles over 180.2km, Lange began his powerful running display in his specialty - the 42.2km marathon. He claimed his third Ironman World Championship victory in Hawaii, breaking the record with a time of 7:35:53 hours. He was in disbelief, he said. "It'll take a while for it to sink in: Today was a perfect day," Lange underlined, dedicating his victory during the ZDF interview to his mother who passed away four years ago. "When she was in the hospice and I saw her for the last time, she told me to give it my all and win again. I did that now," he said, with tears in his eyes.

Stunning German Triathlon Period

With his triumph in 2021, he joined Jan Frodeno as the second German to win in Hawaii, following Frodeno's victories in 2015, 2016, and 2019. In total, it was the eleventh German men's victory in the Triathlon mecca.

Lange topped an impressive fifteen-month run for German triathletes - starting with a triple world championship title last year in the half distance, a gold medal in the mixed relay Olympics in Paris in the summer, and the first Ironman World Championship title for Laura Philipp just a month ago in Nice. He pocketed $125,000 for his Hawaii victory and hopes for more prize money in the Pro Series of Ironman.

A Predictable Triumph, Despite Challenges

He reportedly felt in better shape than ever before the race. On Big Island, the triathlete feels the most at home, a certainty that spoke volumes for a strong performance from the 1.78m tall athlete, who won the Ironman Texas but suffered a setback in his home race in Frankfurt.

When the cannon fired, signaling the start in Kailua-Kona Bay, he struggled to keep up with the leaders. The Ironman isn't won in the swim, but it can be lost. Given Lange's strength on the bike but average cycling skills, it was imperative not to start with a significant deficit - wetsuits were banned as usual.

Lange was resilient. He quickly found a good position, utilizing the draft of competitors ahead of him. He finished the swim in fourth position, behind Sam Laidlow. The Frenchman had won the Ironman World Championship in Nice the previous year, ahead of Lange. Lange then left the other top rivals behind.

He excels with ease, former coach Bjoern Geesmann praised the native Hessian who had switched coaches just before the WM. Despite leading on the bike, Laidlow suffered a setback outside the bike change tent. However, he quickly regained the lead. Lange was part of a larger group, trailing behind by about five minutes, with Ditlev the sharpest pursuer.

On the other hand, favorite Kristian Blummenfelt faced numerous challenges. The title defender had to vomit several times on the bike but still managed to stay ahead of Lange. Upfront, Laidlow increased the pressure, extending his lead significantly after the second change. A substantial deficit - but also one that Lange had overcome b before. In 2023 in Nice, he was 13 minutes behind Laidlow on the run course and finished with only a 4-minute deficit.

"Big Island is his kingdom"

What Lange delivered on Big Island was astonishing. "It's positively incredible," even the former world champion and ZDF expert Sebastian Kienle, who had ushered in a German era in Hawaii in 2014, was astonished. Within minutes, Lange closed the gap and took second place. After three kilometers, the deficit to Laidlow had reduced to around eight minutes, after another three kilometers it was seven minutes.

At exactly six hours of race time, it happened: Lange claimed the lead for the first time. He patted Laidlow on the back, said a few words, and moved ahead. Laidlow, meanwhile, started to falter. His early escape on the bike had left him drained.

Lange showed off an incredible recovery in Hawaii. "It really is impressive," even the skeptics had to admit. The triumph on big island was testament to his hard work and determination. He passed almost everyone to take second place. By the time he reached half of the marathon, he was neck and neck with Laidlow. His legendary speed on the busy streets of ali'i drive had carried him through. He closed the gap with Laidlow and eventually took the lead. Laidlow could only watch as Lange cruised to victory, his strength and endurance unmatched.

Despite the obstacles, Lange was relentless. To cool down, he repeatedly drenched his body with water from a container and made his way towards his third victory at an unprecedented speed. According to Frodeno, "Hawaii is his territory, he consistently manages to surpass his limitations here."

Lange's triumph in the Ironman World Championship further solidified Germany's dominance in triathlon, as he joined Jan Frodeno in the elite club of German champions in Hawaii. The victory also marked a successful end to a fifteen-month period of unprecedented success for German triathletes in major competitions.

Lange's victory was particularly impressive given the challenges he faced during the swim, having encountered a jellyfish that momentarily slowed him down. However, his resilience and determination allowed him to make up for the lost time and ultimately claim his third Ironman World Championship title.

Read also: