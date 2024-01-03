Skip to content
Lang on flooding: Don't leave people alone with the costs

Following a visit to the flood-threatened community of Lilienthal near Bremen, Green Party leader Ricarda Lang has held out the prospect of financial aid for those affected. "The floods have caused a lot of damage for the affected citizens," Lang told the German Press Agency on Wednesday. "It

Ricarda Lang, Federal Chairwoman of Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, speaks at a party conference. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Following a visit to the flood-threatened community of Lilienthal near Bremen, Green Party leader Ricarda Lang has held out the prospect of financial aid for those affected. "The floods have caused a lot of damage for the affected citizens," Lang told the German Press Agency on Wednesday. "It is clear that we will not leave people to deal with the costs alone. The federal and state governments must provide financial support." The party leader left open what exactly such aid could look like.

The top priority remains helping people on the ground, pumping out houses and pushing back the water. "At the same time, we must prepare ourselves as a society for the fact that such extreme weather events will occur more frequently and be more severe in the coming years. The next step is therefore about precaution and prevention," said Lang, who visited Lilienthal together with Lower Saxony's Environment Minister Christian Meyer (Greens).

Due to the flooding, forces from the fire department, the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), the German Life Saving Association (DLRG) and the German Red Cross (DRK) have been working in Lilienthal for days. According to the municipality, the water levels there had recently receded slightly. However, entire streets were still under water and many people were therefore unable to return to their evacuated homes, said a spokeswoman.

Source: www.stern.de

