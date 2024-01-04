Skip to content
Traffic obstruction - Lane towards Mainz closed after truck accident on A643

A truck driver has overturned his vehicle in an accident on the A643 near the Mainz-Mombach exit and sustained minor injuries. The lane in the direction of the Mainz interchange is expected to remain closed until at least 12:00 noon for recovery and cleaning, according to the police. As a result, major traffic obstructions are to be expected in the Wiesbaden area. The highway in the direction of Wiesbaden is not affected by the recovery measures.

According to the police, the vehicle loaded with cement left the road in the deceleration lane on Thursday morning for an as yet unexplained reason and hit a concrete wall. The truck then reportedly crashed into another crash barrier between the main carriageway and the slow lane and overturned onto its passenger side. Emergency services freed the 49-year-old driver from the cab and an ambulance took him to hospital. The accident caused damage estimated at around 80,000 euros.

