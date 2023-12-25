Emergencies - Landslide on the Elbe slope: no injuries

Around 15 meters of earth has slipped away in the Hamburg district of Nienstedten on the banks of the Elbe. A ten-meter-high tree was uprooted in the process, a fire department spokesman said on Monday. No one was injured. However, a toilet block was damaged. Photos showed that the slope slid down right next to an excursion restaurant. The fire department was on site for around five hours with 25 firefighters. Several media outlets had previously reported. According to the reports, a burst water pipe was partly responsible for the landslide.

