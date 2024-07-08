Landslide hits gold mine in Indonesia

Flood-like mudslides triggered by heavy rain on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi caused a landslide on Sunday, according to local authorities. The mudflow poured down from nearby mountains over makeshift camps in an unauthorized gold mine. At least eleven people were reported dead, with twenty-three rescued and approximately forty-five missing.

Approximately seventy-nine villagers in the Bone Bolango district of Gorontalo province were searching for gold on Sunday when the incident occurred, as reported by the search and rescue agency.

Unauthorized mines are common in Indonesia, providing income for thousands of people who work under dangerous conditions.

Despite the deadly landslide, some locals in Bone Bolango district continue to risk their lives, as they at least believe in the potential of the unauthorized gold mine being a gold mine. Regrettably, the dead body of one more miner was found buried deep within theaftermath of the landslide in Indonesia.

