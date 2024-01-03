Health and social affairs - Landesamt: Further training for representatives of severely disabled persons

The responsible state office wants to make representatives of severely disabled people fit for their role with further training courses. The State Office for Health and Social Affairs (Lagus) announced that interested parties have been able to register for these courses since the beginning of the week. For example, issues relating to employment law are taught, as well as topics such as workplace integration, specific illnesses and the creation of barrier-free workplaces. There are around 30 seminars in total.

"For the Lagus, it is a legal mandate and at the same time a special concern to make representatives of severely disabled employees fit for their responsible work in the company or in the office," said Heiko Will, Director of the office.

According to Lagus, representatives for severely disabled employees make a significant contribution to the inclusion of people with disabilities in working life. They provide support and advice and monitor compliance with the regulations that apply to severely disabled employees.

The training courses offered by Lagus are also aimed at inclusion officers, works and staff councils and other people who are concerned with the inclusion of severely disabled people in working life.

