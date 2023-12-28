*NSYNC reunion planned? - Lance Bass is hoping for "good news"

Will *NSYNC be back soon with a tour and new music? Fans of the boy band featuring Justin Timberlake (42), JC Chasez (47), Lance Bass (44), Joey Fatone (46) and Chris Kirkpatrick (52) recently got excited after Fatone and Bass talked about the possibility of this happening. Bass also says in a new clip that he is hoping for "good news" in this regard. However, insiders familiar with the matter are skeptical.

Will there now be a tour and new music from *NSYNC?

Although the boy band disbanded in 2002, *NSYNC recorded the song "Better Place" together for the animated film "Trolls - Strong Together", which was released on September 29. The singers also appeared together again as a group at the film premiere and the MTV Video Music Awards. But what about new music and a tour?

In mid-December, Fatone told People magazine: "You know what? Never say never. I think we need to honestly sit down and have a conversation." There had already been talks about "Do we want to do something?" and the question "How are we going to do it?" had also been discussed. An album is not out of the question: "We would like to make more music." Bass explained: "I hope we find something we can do together. [...] We need to sit down and talk, and it's going to take us a while to figure it out."

Insider: There are probably no official plans yet

In an online game show, from which "TMZ" now shows an excerpt, Bass chooses similar words. "We're talking about it and I hope to have good news at some point," he replied when asked about a possible upcoming reunion. However, he denies whether it could be as early as January 1: "Give us a little more time than that."

However, anonymous sources familiar with the matter told the US celebrity portal that there are allegedly no official talks or plans for an *NSYNC comeback. There is therefore no possibility of an album being released or a tour starting in the near future.

