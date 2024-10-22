Skip to content
Lamenting the demise of Baywatch actor Michael Newman

Passed away at the age of 67.

 and  John Stellmacher
In the '90s hit TV series "Baywatch", Michael Newman, famously known as "Newmie", held the esteemed position as the genuine lifeguard. Regrettably, this cherished actor, who shared the screen with David Hasselhoff in an impressive 150 episodes, has departed at the age of 67.

The news was confirmed by Matthew Felker, a close friend and producer of the "Baywatch" documentary "After Baywatch", to "People" magazine. Newman's demise occurred on October 20, enveloped by his loved ones and friends, due to heart-related complications.

In 2006, Newman received a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. Felker shared a heartfelt account of their last encounter on Instagram. Upon visiting his ailing friend, Newman stumbled back to consciousness, greeting Felker with a chuckle and the words, "You're just in time." Newman's infectious humor never waned, even in those difficult moments.

Newman strongly grasped Felker's hand and met his gaze afterwards, offering a profound farewell. Felker assured him, "We'll meet again. I promise." A few days later, Felker received the tragic news of Newman's passing, whom he affectionately referred to as "my hero" on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for their brief, shared experiences: "Thank you for entering my life, Newmie. Even if it was for a short while."

Firefighter Hospitality

Born in Los Angeles, Newman achieved fame in the '90s as "Baywatch'"s mustached lifeguard, Mike "Newmie" Newman. Particularly noteworthy, he was the sole "Baywatch" cast member who had an authentic background as a lifeguard. Aside from the central actor, David Hasselhoff, Newman's appearance in a staggering 150 episodes is unparalleled.

Moreover, Newman was a dedicated firefighter and continued to serve at the fire station simultaneously, during "Baywatch" production. Following the show's conclusion, he faithfully continued his work as a firefighter until his retirement, having accrued 25 years of experience.

After retiring from "Baywatch", Michael Newman continued his duty as a firefighter, accumulating an additional 25 years of service. Despite the success of the television series, Newman's passion for saving lives didn't wane, and he spent countless hours in front of the television, watching other lifeguard shows.

