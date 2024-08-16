- Lake Constance Witnesses Motorboat Sinking Possibly Due to Overcrowding

Owing to excessive occupancy, a rented watercraft tipped over in Lake Constance close to Lindau. Based on police reports, a crane was necessary to extract the submerged vessel. Subsequently, the fire department drained it. Thankfully, no injuries were reported by the authorities. Those in the water were saved by other watercraft.

Rented boat goes belly-up

The rental agency had leased three motorboats to thirteen individuals on a Thursday. The group was swimming approximately 200 meters off the back island's shore on Lake Constance. According to the police, excessive people on one of the boats led to its overturning and subsequent flooding. Additionally, there was a minor wave action. The exact count of individuals on the sinking vessel at the time remained undetermined initially.

Police probe

The authorities have launched an inquiry into property damage charges against the accountable boat operator who rented the vessel. Furthermore, they are investigating if this individual should be responsible for footing the bill for the rescue operation. The boat was restored to its rightful owner.

Firefighters were called to assist in draining the flooded rented boat, as their expertise in handling such situations was necessary. The firefighting team, equipped with pumps and hoses, efficiently drained the boat, preventing any further damage.

Considering the circumstances, it was crucial for the fire department to ensure the safety of the boat and its contents, as firefighting techniques also included water management and extraction.

