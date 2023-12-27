Skip to content
Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU), former Federal Minister of Finance, during an interview in Berlin. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Reactions to Schäuble's death - Lagarde: Schäuble one of the most influential politicians

ECB President Christine Lagarde has paid tribute to Wolfgang Schäuble as one of the most influential European politicians of his generation. "I have personally witnessed his commitment to Europe, his intellectual rigor and his statesmanship," Lagarde wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. The current President of the European Central Bank (ECB) was previously French Finance Minister and then Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

CDU politician Schäuble fell asleep peacefully at home with his family at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the age of 81. The family informed the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

