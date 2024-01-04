Skip to content
Lack of personnel: mobility guarantee only feasible by 2030

The Green-Black coalition actually wanted to create good accessibility by public transport across the board by 2026. The CDU had been skeptical for some time, but now the transport minister also considers the target to be too ambitious.

A bus or train everywhere in the state at short intervals during rush hour: Transport Minister Winfried Hermann does not believe that the mobility guarantee agreed in the Green-Black coalition agreement can be implemented by 2026. "We will define the mobility guarantee in such a way that it can be realized by 2030," the Green politician told the German Press Agency in Stuttgart. The mobility guarantee will not be fully achieved by 2026. "But we will take big steps towards it."

The Green-Black coalition agreement actually stipulates that all citizens will receive a mobility guarantee by 2026. A bus should then run at least every 30 minutes during peak times in rural areas and at least every 15 minutes in urban centers.

The CDU had already warned in April last year that there might not be enough bus drivers for this. Hermann now agrees. "In the end, our demands could fail because we have a massive shortage of train drivers and bus drivers," the transport minister told dpa. You can set yourself nice goals, but if there is a lack of personnel, there are limits.

However, the implementation of the project is not just starting now. "We have actually almost achieved the mobility guarantee, especially in conurbations," said Hermann. A quarter-hourly service is already largely in place there. "In rural areas, we also have half-hourly services at peak times in some cases. But we still need to do more." To achieve this, Hermann wants to focus primarily on flexible and demand-oriented services. "I will submit a proposal to the coalition that is affordable and has great benefits."

Source: www.stern.de

