- Lack of insurance - Land provides flood relief

Thuringia's state government has made financial aid of half a million euros available to the flood victims of Windehausen in the Nordhausen district. The money is a social support performance because many affected people had no or insufficient insurance coverage, the state chancellery in Erfurt announced. Around 80 households in the district of Heringen were affected by extreme floods and rising groundwater at the end of December.

Great helpfulness

Many Thuringians have reacted to the damage estimated by the municipality at about 1.7 million euros with great helpfulness and donations. A total of 175,000 euros came from the Thuringian Aid Fund - 25,000 euros of which went to particularly affected families. The municipality received 150,000 euros, with a total of 350,000 euros in donations available, according to a flood aid balance sheet.

The state has decided on this support "because elementary damages for households in endangered areas are simply not insured or corresponding premiums are impossible to pay," explained Minister President Bodo Ramelow (Left). In addition, rising groundwater, like in Windehausen, is often not covered by insurance. Ramelow: "The affected people simply had no possibility to prepare."

Ramelow confirms demand for insurance obligation

Flood damages have increased significantly nationwide in recent years, with similar events expected in the future, Ramelow said. "Alone the great helpfulness of the people and individual measures of the states cannot suffice. Without a compulsory insurance for elementary damages, it will not work. The states have clearly demanded it. Now the federal government is in charge."

According to the balance sheet, the municipality of Heringen has approved 324,000 euros out of the requested around 753,000 euros from the donation amount. A total of 75 applications for support have been received by the state. 73 of them have been decided - of the requested more than 398,000 euros, around 272,000 have been approved. This amount is distributed among 181 inhabitants of Windehausen.

Flooding and rising groundwater affected mainly the village of Windehausen and the region around the village of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth during the Christmas holidays and New Year's Eve. Many agricultural areas were also flooded. Farmers have already received help from the state.

The state government's financial aid is specifically for the flood victims in Windehausen, a task undertaken by the State of Thuringia's government. Recognizing the need for additional support, Ramelow, the Minister President, suggested a compulsory insurance for essential damages, as states collectively find that voluntary insurance is not sufficient to cover flood damages nationwide.

Read also: