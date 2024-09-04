Labor Minister Heil is aiming to safeguard all VW facilities.

The administration is planning to encourage electromobility today in the cabinet, as Heil mentioned. As reported by the media, a proposal for tax incentives for purchasing electric cars as company vehicles is set to be introduced. This could potentially boost the job market, but it's ultimately the company's decision, Heil pointed out, looking specifically at Volkswagen, considering their past mistakes.

Reinhard Houben, a representative from the FDP, considered the VW group's emphasis on electromobility as a mistake, expressing his viewpoint on Tuesday. However, Katharina Dröge, the Green party faction leader, strongly disagreed: "The electric car is the future, sales are rising globally," she said to "Rheinische Post". She stressed that debates in Germany regarding the goals for the expansion of electromobility negatively impact Germany's location and put jobs at risk.

Volkswagen's main brand declared a stricter austerity plan on Monday, following a management meeting. They didn't rule out the possibility of plant closures and layoffs due to operational reasons. The works council and the trade union promptly announced their strong opposition. A meeting with the employees was scheduled to take place in Wolfsburg on Wednesday.

The administration's push for electromobility could encourage more companies to invest in electric cars, such as purchasing them as company vehicles. Despite Volkswagen's past mistakes, they are heavily emphasizing electromobility, as noted by Katharina Dröge.

Read also: