Thuringia - Labor market figures for December are published

The Regional Directorate of the Federal Employment Agency will provide information on the situation on the Thuringian labor market at the end of 2023 on Wednesday (10:00 a.m.). Little movement had previously been recorded: The unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in November and 5.9 percent in October. A total of 64,100 people were out of work in Thuringia in November.

Markus Behrens, head of the regional directorate, cited fewer job vacancies as one reason for the lack of dynamism on the labor market in November. In a state comparison, the unemployment rate in Thuringia was on a par with Brandenburg. All other eastern German states had higher rates.

Source: www.stern.de