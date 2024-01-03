Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewslabor market figureemployment officeUnemployment ratelabor marketregional directoratethuringiaerfurt

Labor market figures for December are published

The Regional Directorate of the Federal Employment Agency will provide information on the situation on the Thuringian labor market at the end of 2023 on Wednesday (10:00 a.m.). Little movement had previously been recorded: The unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in November and 5.9 percent in...

 and  James Williams
1 min read
The logo of the Federal Employment Agency lights up. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The logo of the Federal Employment Agency lights up. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Thuringia - Labor market figures for December are published

The Regional Directorate of the Federal Employment Agency will provide information on the situation on the Thuringian labor market at the end of 2023 on Wednesday (10:00 a.m.). Little movement had previously been recorded: The unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in November and 5.9 percent in October. A total of 64,100 people were out of work in Thuringia in November.

Markus Behrens, head of the regional directorate, cited fewer job vacancies as one reason for the lack of dynamism on the labor market in November. In a state comparison, the unemployment rate in Thuringia was on a par with Brandenburg. All other eastern German states had higher rates.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An activist from the "Last Generation" group blocks an intersection. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Appeal trial against Last Generation activist

The trial against an activist from the climate group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) goes to the next instance on Wednesday (10.30 am). The woman is alleged to have blocked a Frankfurt street in 2022 and taped herself up during the protest. The blockade caused a major traffic jam and the...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
The logo of the Federal Employment Agency is reflected in a disk. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Hessian unemployment figures expected for December

The employment agency will report on the Hessian labor market in December this Wednesday (10.00 a.m.). In November, around 182,000 people were registered as unemployed, resulting in a state rate of 5.2 percent. A positive trend reversal was not foreseeable. For the year 2024, which has just...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

An activist from the "Last Generation" group blocks an intersection. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Appeal trial against Last Generation activist

The trial against an activist from the climate group Letzte Generation (Last Generation) goes to the next instance on Wednesday (10.30 am). The woman is alleged to have blocked a Frankfurt street in 2022 and taped herself up during the protest. The blockade caused a major traffic jam and the...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public