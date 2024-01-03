Skip to content
Labor market figures for 2023 in Rhineland-Palatinate

The Regional Directorate of the Federal Employment Agency is presenting figures on the Rhineland-Palatinate labor market for the whole of 2023 and for December this Wednesday (9.55 a.m.).

The Regional Directorate of the Federal Employment Agency is presenting figures on the Rhineland-Palatinate labor market for the whole of 2023 and for December this Wednesday (9.55 am).

In November last year, 111,500 women and men were unemployed, 400 people or 0.3 percent more than a month earlier. The unemployment rate - calculated on the basis of all civilians in the labor force - was 4.9%.

According to an estimate by the regional directorate, an average of around 110,600 men and women were registered as unemployed in 2023. Compared to 2022, this is 8,100 people or 7.9 percent more.

