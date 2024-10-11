Labor Action in Italy over the Weekend

People touring Italy should prepare for rail service interruptions during the weekender thanks to an upcoming work stoppage. Employees of the Italian national railway, FS (Ferrovie dello Stato), are set to stage a 24-hour work stoppage this Saturday and Sunday. Kicking off Saturday night and wrapping up Sunday evening at 9 PM, this strike could lead to numerous service suspensions and hold-ups.

The disruptions will notably impact domestic connections, many of which are relied upon by tourists, as the state railways have shared. At this time, it remains uncertain if international links to and from Germany will face consequences as well. Tourists are urged to examine transit schedules ahead of time to identify potential cancellations and delays. The impact could stretch beyond just the strike period.

